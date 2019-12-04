European stocks rebound on resurgent trade deal hopes

European equities rebounded Wednesday as traders eyed reports that the United States and China were moving towards a possible trade deal, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :European equities rebounded Wednesday as traders eyed reports that the United States and China were moving towards a possible trade deal, dealers said.

"This morning's rebound has gained a little more traction on reports that, despite the heating up of rhetoric over trade, the US and China are moving closer to agreeing a deal on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in any phase one trade deal," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

US President Donald Trump had sent markets into a tailspin on Tuesday after he poured cold water on the chances of a deal with China by the end of the year.

In midday deals on Wednesday, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms gained 0.2 percent. Gains were capped, however, as the stronger pound weighed on London-listed multi-nationals whose earnings abroad are converted back into sterling.

The pound jumped to multi-month peaks against the euro and Dollar on news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives were leading in opinion polls ahead of a general election on December 12.

In eurozone trade, Frankfurt vaulted 1.2 percent higher and Paris leapt 1.4 percent in value.

- 'Pinch of salt' - "Stock market sentiment has started to stabilise despite the ongoing trade rumbles that threaten to boil over at the NATO meeting," added IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

"With Trump warning that the US-China deal may not come until the end of 2020, hopes of an impending phase one deal took a sharp hit to the detriment of global indices.

"However, as ever these comments should be taken with a pinch of salt, as his comments are typically a negotiating tool to help push discussions in his favour." After weeks of broad optimism -- and White House claims -- that the economic superpowers were close to a partial agreement, the president said he could be happy to wait until after next year's vote.

The comments, in London ahead of a tense NATO summit that has also fuelled geopolitical concerns, sent shivers through trading floors across Europe and New York.

"I have no deadline," Trump told reporters upon his arrival. "In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal." Asia had extended the global sell-off earlier on Wednesday.

Investors were already on edge after the US reimposed stiff tariffs on Argentina and Brazil citing Currency manipulation, then threatened to hammer France with 100 percent levies over the country's digital tax.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had also warned that more tariffs on Chinese goods planned for December 15 would be imposed if the first phase of trade talks was not completed by then.

- 'Price must be paid' - Observers noted that in the past Trump has made statements on the issue and subsequently rowed back, but there is a growing concern that the next round of China levies will be imposed.

A US House of Representatives vote to toughen the US position against China over its treatment of minority Uighurs, calling for sanctions against senior officials, will likely further complicate matters.

Beijing said Wednesday the bill "wantonly smears" it and that a "price must be paid" by the US.

The vote comes days after China announced retaliatory measures for Trump's decision to sign a bill supporting Hong Kong democracy protests.

- Key figures around 1200 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,174.34 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.2 percent at 13,139.20 Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.4 percent at 5,808.96 EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.5 percent at 3,664.49 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.1 percent at 23,135.23 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 1.3 percent at 26,062.56 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 2,878.12 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 27,502.81 (close) Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3070 from $1.2995 at 2145 GMT Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.76 pence from 85.28 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1075 from $1.1082 Dollar/yen: UP at 108.64 from 108.63 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 2.0 percent at $61.98 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.6 percent at $57.02