UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Record Biggest Ever Weekly Loss In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 08:45 PM

European stocks record biggest ever weekly loss in 2023

European stocks fell Tuesday, ending the week lower, after a batch of US economic data fueled fears that central banks will continue to raise interest rates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ): European stocks fell Tuesday, ending the week lower, after a batch of US economic data fueled fears that central banks will continue to raise interest rates.

The STOXX 600 closed down 1 per cent, giving up gains made earlier in the session after inflation in the United States was greater than expected, fueling fears that the US central bank will have to continue raising interest rates for a longer period in the world's largest economy.

The European index ended the week down 1.4 per cent, and mining stocks were the losers, with metal prices falling in light of weak demand in China and the strengthening of the dollar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar China Bank United States Stocks

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

11 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

7 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

23 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

7 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

35 minutes ago
 UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities ..

UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities Ahead of Coldest Night

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.