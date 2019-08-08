UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Recover Further At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:21 PM

European stocks recover further at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets recovered further at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent to 7,231.82 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 jumped 0.9 percent to 11,750.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 rallied 1.2 percent to 5,329.96, compared with Wednesday's closing levels.

More Stories From Business

