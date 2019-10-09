European stocks recover on 'limited' US-China trade deal reports

European stock markets rebounded Wednesday, helped by reports that China would accept a partial trade deal with the US in key talks this week

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :European stock markets rebounded Wednesday, helped by reports that China would accept a partial trade deal with the US in key talks this week.

The Dollar was mixed while the pound steadied after yet more Brexit-fuelled volatility.

Crude oil prices jumped around one percent.

China remains open to a limited trade deal as long as US President Donald Trump imposes no more tariffs, Bloomberg News and the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the upcoming talks.

In return, Beijing would offer non-core concessions such as purchases of US agricultural products, the reports added.

"This is likely contributing to the gains we're seeing in Europe... but unless the US is also willing to accept a limited deal -- and nothing currently suggests they are -- it may not lead to anything," noted Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda trading group.

"Traders are jumping at the prospect of good news at the moment but there's been so many false dawns in these negotiations, this may just be the latest," he told AFP.

With less than a week to go before the next round of punitive tariffs is due to hit, Beijing's top trade envoy Liu He will Thursday meet US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"Liu He is coming with real offers, it's not an empty visit," the FT quoted a source as saying.

"The Chinese are ready to de-escalate," the source, briefed on the talks, added.

Asian stock markets had mostly closed lower on Wednesday ahead of the reports of possible progress in this week's talks, which could extend into Friday and with Trump present.

Asia tracked losses in Wall Street and across Europe on Tuesday as investors fretted over signs the global economy is slowing down.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast the weakest growth in a decade owing to the long-running tariff disputes.

With economic data increasingly weak, the fresh hopes sparked by the reports for Thursday's talks provided some much-needed support.

"But overall stock markets are still stuck in a violent see-saw... as investors try to position themselves ahead of the (talks)," IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.