European Stocks Rise At Open

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

European stocks rise at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets climbed slightly at the open on Monday following a mixed showing across Asia, as traders assessed the impact of rising inflation on the global economic recovery.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.2 percent to 7,057.64 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.2 percent to 15,439.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 6,397.37.

