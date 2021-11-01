European Stocks Rise At Open 1st Nov, 2021
Europe's main stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Monday following gains across much of Asia
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.3 percent to 7,256.46 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX rose 0.5 percent to 15,774.00 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.5 percent to 6,865.67.