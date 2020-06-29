UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Rise At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:49 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose Monday at the open as dealers shrugged off weekend news that global coronavirus infections have topped ten million people with more than 500,000 deaths.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of blue-chip firms rose 0.2 percent to 6,172.05 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.7 percent to 12,171.85 and the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.3 percent at 4,922.53.

Milan's FTSE Mib advanced 0.8 percent to 19,282.95 and Madrid's IBEX 35 gained 0.4 percent to 7,210.30 points.

Global infections from the novel coronavirus passed ten million on Sunday as the death toll climbed over 500,000, an AFP tally showed, as California ordered bars in LA and some other parts of the state to quell a surge in cases there.

One million new infections were recorded in just six days, according to the count based on official sources, even as countries were loosening punishing lockdowns that have devastated their economies and thrown millions out of work.

"COVID-19 cases across the world hit 10 million with 500,000 deaths, 25 percent of which are reportedly in the United States," said Scope Markets analyst James Hughes.

"The US handling of the crisis and subsequent second wave will be the major focus for markets as we enter the new week, with (President) Donald Trump under yet more pressure for his handling of the crisis."

