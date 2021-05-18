UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Rise At Open After Recent Falls 18 May 2021

Tue 18th May 2021

European stocks rise at open after recent falls 18 may 2021

European stock markets rose at the open on Tuesday following recent falls triggered by rising inflation fears

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose at the open on Tuesday following recent falls triggered by rising inflation fears.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.7 percent to 7,083.23 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.8 percent to 15,512.84 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.6 percent to 6,406.35.

