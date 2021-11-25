European stocks rise at open after strong US data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday following data confirming a strong US economic recovery.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,294.13 points.

Frankfurt's DAX index grew 0.2 percent to 15,917.07 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.5 percent to 7,077.70.