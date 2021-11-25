UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Rise At Open After Strong US Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:42 PM

European stocks rise at open after strong US data

European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday following data confirming a strong US economic recovery

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday following data confirming a strong US economic recovery.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,294.13 points.

Frankfurt's DAX index grew 0.2 percent to 15,917.07 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.5 percent to 7,077.70.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Market

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Ahmed Al Raisi wins Interpol presidency ..

UAE&#039;s Ahmed Al Raisi wins Interpol presidency for 4-year term

13 minutes ago
 Hong Kong shares end with gains

Hong Kong shares end with gains

24 seconds ago
 Siberia Coal Mine Accident Death Toll Increases to ..

Siberia Coal Mine Accident Death Toll Increases to Nine - Regional Authorities

25 seconds ago
 Beijing voices 'grave concern' over Solomon Island ..

Beijing voices 'grave concern' over Solomon Islands Chinatown riots

27 seconds ago
 PIA fully compliant with flight safety regulations ..

PIA fully compliant with flight safety regulations

15 minutes ago
 Current players lack passion, focus: Aqeel Khan

Current players lack passion, focus: Aqeel Khan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.