European Stocks Rise At Open After US Records

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:38 PM

European stocks rise at open after US records

European stock markets climbed at the open on Tuesday following fresh record highs on Wall Street

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :European stock markets climbed at the open on Tuesday following fresh record highs on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,237.27 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX won 0.5 percent to 15,670.82 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.1 percent to 6,722.18.

