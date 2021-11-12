UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Rise At Open Following Asian Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 02:14 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :European stock markets climbed at the open Friday following gains across Asia and a week dominated by soaring inflation concerns.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,399.07 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index won 0.1 percent to 16,101.78 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 7,075.87.

