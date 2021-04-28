European stocks rise at open with eyes on US 28 april 2021

UrduPoint.com
Wed 28th April 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :European stocks rose at the open Wednesday, with eyes on the Federal Reserve's policy update and US President Joe Biden who is expected to unveil a huge spending plan.

