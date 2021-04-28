European stocks rise at open with eyes on US 28 april 2021

European stocks rose at the open Wednesday, with eyes on the Federal Reserve's policy update and US President Joe Biden who is expected to unveil a huge spending plan

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :European stocks rose at the open Wednesday, with eyes on the Federal Reserve's policy update and US President Joe Biden who is expected to unveil a huge spending plan.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.

4 percent to 6,973.43 points, as investors reacted to earnings updates ahead of the key events in the United States later Wednesday including Biden's first speech to Congress.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.4 percent to 15,310.74 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.4 percent to 6,296.11.