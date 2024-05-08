European Stocks Rise But Wall Street Slips
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 07:16 PM
European stocks advanced on Wednesday, with London striking another record, driven by hopes of interest rate cuts as inflation eases
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) European stocks advanced on Wednesday, with London striking another record, driven by hopes of interest rate cuts as inflation eases.
Wall Street stocks slid, however, as its rally on rate cuts ran out of steam, while oil prices fell on demand concerns amid ample US stocks.
London's FTSE 100 index forged an all-time peak at 8,364.04 points on the eve of a monetary policy decision from the Bank of England, which is forecast to hold rates but could flag a summer reduction.
Frankfurt and Paris stocks also pushed higher, shrugging off Asian losses, boosted by speculation that the European Central Bank could also decide to cut rates soon.
Sweden's central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time in eight years on Wednesday, citing easing inflation and hinting at two more reductions before year-end.
The move comes almost two months after the Swiss National Bank became the first major Western central bank to lower its rates following hikes across Europe and the United States aimed at taming rising consumer prices following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The US Federal Reserve, however, is not expected to cut rates before September following an uptick in inflation in the world's biggest economy.
- Optimism -
"European stocks are rising on optimism that borrowing costs will soon be lowered," City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta told AFP, noting that Frankfurt's DAX was also near its record.
"The BoE is expected to leave rates unchanged but could start to pave the way for a rate cut in the coming months."
The prospect of lower interest rates tends to boost stock markets because it cuts borrowing costs for individuals and businesses, thereby lifting both consumer spending and investment.
"A lower interest rate environment is good news for households and businesses alike," concluded Cincotta.
In Asia, major markets fell as dealers paused for breath, with Hong Kong falling for a second straight day after a 10-day winning streak.
Oil prices fell amid demand concerns and ample stocks.
David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, said dropping crude prices were a reflection of a delay to cuts in US interest rates until the autumn.
"This means that the US economy won't feel the stimulative benefits of significant rate cuts this year, and that should weigh on demand for crude," he said.
He also pointed Tuesday data showing ample US crude stocks, with further data due out later Wednesday.
- Key figures around 1330 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 38,827.72 points
New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.4 percent at 5,168.50
New York - Dow: Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 16,228.05
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 8,339.45
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 8,132.30
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.2 percent at 18,457.87
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.3 percent at 5,039.65
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.6 percent at 38,202.37 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.9 percent at 18,313.86 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,128.48 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0749 from $1.0772 on Tuesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2476 from $1.2564
Dollar/yen: UP at 155.56 yen from 153.86 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 86.15 from 85.72 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.8 percent at $77.79 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $82.53 per barrel
burs-rl/lth
INDEX CORP.
Recent Stories
2nd symposium on Battery Electric Vehicles held
Pakistan Jr. Tennis team for South Asian Tennis Championship announced
KP Government establishes wheat procurement center at Havelian
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes note of schoolteacher torture
Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist paintings by Sherzada Khalid Iqb ..
Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer
UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on Deputy PM Dar
World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arranged
Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Potential yet to be fully exploite ..
Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace, promoting tolerance held
Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships
300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover areas: CM
More Stories From Business
-
2nd symposium on Battery Electric Vehicles held6 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Potential yet to be fully exploited26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, World Bank agree to New Partnership Framework for reforms, development31 minutes ago
-
US Consul General visits FF Steel37 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer companies not to be allowed to take undue profit: Rana Tanveer31 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce holds crucial meeting with ‘Fruit Juice Council’60 minutes ago
-
DC addresses SCCI meeting1 hour ago
-
SECP organizes workshop on Capital Markets Surveillance1 hour ago
-
PSX loses 159 points2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US dollar34 minutes ago
-
Pak-Uzbekistan to start work on trade corridor with Afghanistan: Uzbek Minister3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago