European Stocks Rise But Wall Street Wobbles
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 05:57 PM
European stocks advanced Wednesday, with London striking another record, driven by hopes of interest rate cuts as inflation eases
Wall Street stocks wobbled, however, as its rally on rate cut expectations ran out of steam, while oil prices rebounded.
London's FTSE 100 index forged an all-time peak at 8,364.04 points on the eve of a monetary policy decision from the Bank of England, which is forecast to hold rates but could flag a summer reduction.
Frankfurt and Paris stocks also pushed higher, shrugging off Asian losses, boosted by speculation that the European Central Bank could also decide to cut rates soon.
Sweden's central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time in eight years on Wednesday, citing easing inflation and hinting at two more reductions before year-end.
The move comes almost two months after the Swiss National Bank became the first major Western central bank to lower its rates following a cycle of hikes across Europe and the United States, aimed at taming rising consumer prices spurred by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the economic rebound after the Covid-19 pandemic.
The US Federal Reserve, however, is not expected to cut rates before September as inflation remains stubbornly high in the world's biggest economy.
- Optimism -
"European stocks are rising on optimism that borrowing costs will soon be lowered," City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta told AFP, noting that Frankfurt's DAX was also near its record.
"The BoE is expected to leave rates unchanged but could start to pave the way for a rate cut in the coming months."
The prospect of lower interest rates tends to boost stock markets because it cuts borrowing costs for individuals and businesses, thereby lifting both consumer spending and investment.
"A lower interest rate environment is good news for households and businesses alike," concluded Cincotta.
The pound fell against the dollar and euro on the prospect of lower rates, also boosting London equities by making UK shares cheaper for foreign investors.
In Asia, major markets fell as dealers paused for breath, with Hong Kong falling for a second straight day after a 10-day winning streak.
Oil prices rebounded as Israel bombarded Rafah and conducted raids in the southern Gazan city while negotiations to halt the seven-month war resumed in Cairo.
- Key figures around 1530 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 38,958.62 points
New York - S&P 500: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 5,184.07
New York - Dow: Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 16,296.33
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 8,354.05 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 8,131.41 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.4 percent at 18,498.38 (close)
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 percent at 5,038.17 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.6 percent at 38,202.37 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.9 percent at 18,313.86 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,128.48 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0748 from $1.0772 on Tuesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2496 from $1.2564
Dollar/yen: UP at 155.56 yen from 153.86 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 86.03 from 85.72 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $78.85 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.4 percent at $83.53 per barrel
