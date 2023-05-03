UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Rise, Dollar Lower Before Fed Rate Decision

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 06:52 PM

European stocks rise, dollar lower before Fed rate decision

European stock markets advanced and the dollar dropped Wednesday with all eyes on the Federal Reserve's latest decision on US interest rates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):European stock markets advanced and the dollar dropped Wednesday with all eyes on the Federal Reserve's latest decision on US interest rates.

Recession fears linger as central banks worldwide have hiked borrowing costs to fight soaring inflation.

Against this background, triggering concerns of slowing demand for energy, the US benchmark oil contract WTI traded under $70 per barrel Wednesday for the first time since OPEC+ cut output a month ago in a bid to bolster prices.

"Caution is set to take centre stage ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision later (Wednesday), as investors mull what's ahead for the mighty US economy," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.

The European Central Bank announces its rate decision Thursday.

Ahead of the announcements, data Wednesday showed unemployment in the eurozone hit a record low of 6.5 percent in March.

Interest rate worries had the opposite effect Tuesday on Wall Street, conspiring with falling confidence in regional banks to fuel losses that bled over into Asia on Wednesday.

Also weighing on investor sentiment were fears that Democrats and Republicans could fail to reach a deal on raising the US debt ceiling, triggering a default by the world's largest economy as early as June 1.

"It is a key event risk in the next few weeks and possibly a month or two," BNY Mellon Investment Management's Aninda Mitra told Bloomberg Television, adding that the impasse "feeds into our overall defensiveness".

Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said that even if a crisis were averted, it may create a drag on markets.

"As we have seen in the past, a resolution to the debt limit is likely to occur," he noted.

"The problem for risk markets is a negotiated deal may include a pullback in government spending that could negatively impact US growth." Innes added that "downward price pressure could persist in oil markets until it becomes clear that a significant recession will be avoided and growth in global oil demand won't be stunted".

- Key figures around 1100 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,788.53 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 15,837.99 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 7,427.89 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,321.45 Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.2 percent at 19,699.16 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for holiday Shanghai - Composite: Closed for holiday New York - Dow: DOWN 1.1 percent at 33,684.53 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1035 from $1.1005 on Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2506 from $1.2470 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 135.55 yen from 136.55 yen Euro/pound: UP at 88.24 pence from 88.23 penceWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 3.2 percent at $69.39 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 3.2 percent at $72.95 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution World Dollar Oil Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Price New York Euro Money March May June Democrats Market Event TV All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews verification/enumeration process o ..

Meeting reviews verification/enumeration process of Census in KP

9 minutes ago
 SAMBO returns to big stage as one of official spor ..

SAMBO returns to big stage as one of official sports of The World Games 2025

9 minutes ago
 SALU committed to promoting quality research cultu ..

SALU committed to promoting quality research culture & excellence: VC Dr Khalil

13 minutes ago
 Flour smuggling bid foiled, 2000 flour sacks recov ..

Flour smuggling bid foiled, 2000 flour sacks recovered

13 minutes ago
 Sports Pro Awards to be great addition in world of ..

Sports Pro Awards to be great addition in world of sports:0 Nauman Bukhari

13 minutes ago
 Russian Rights Watchdog Slams Ukrainian Parliament ..

Russian Rights Watchdog Slams Ukrainian Parliament for Using Ethnic Slur

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.