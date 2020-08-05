UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Rise, Gold Hits Record Awaiting US Stimulus Talks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:54 PM

European stock markets climbed solidly Wednesday after a mixed Asian showing, with traders tracking talks on a key US stimulus package that fuelled another record-high finish on Wall Street

At the same time, long-running uncertainty about the global economic outlook caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a weak Dollar helped gold to a fresh high at $2,041.92 an ounce after the haven investment on Tuesday hit above $2,000 for the first time.

At the same time, long-running uncertainty about the global economic outlook caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a weak Dollar helped gold to a fresh high at $2,041.92 an ounce after the haven investment on Tuesday hit above $2,000 for the first time.

"Stocks are back in rally mode..., maintaining the bullish outlook for August," noted Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group.

"That both equities and the supreme risk-off asset (gold) are moving higher just shows how conflicted investors are -- they can't avoid being tempted by equities, but they can also read the unending stories of bankruptcies," he added.

Approaching midday, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 1.0 percent, helped also by strong rebounds for the UK services sector and sales of new cars after both plummeted during the country's lockdown.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt won 0.9 percent and Paris climbed 0.8 percent.

The euro was higher versus the dollar and pound, while oil prices jumped around 2.5 percent.

In the UK, it was revealed that the IHS Markit/CIPS Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 56.5 in July from 47.1 in June.

