European stocks rise on broad Asia gains

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):European equities rose Thursday after a largely positive session in Asia, as investors balanced hopes for a new US stimulus deal with coronavirus concerns and simmering China tensions.

Frankfurt, London and Paris stocks each ticked 0.6 percent higher in late morning deals.

Hong Kong meanwhile gained 0.8 percent, Sydney won 0.3 percent, and Singapore climbed 0.9 percent, but Shanghai fell 0.2 percent, while Tokyo was shut for a holiday.

Investors are awaiting the release later in the day of US unemployment claims, which will provide a snapshot of the world's top economy in light of the reimposed containment measures around the country.

"Hopes of more US stimulus and upbeat US earnings overnight are overshadowing rising Western tensions with China," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

Optimism over the development of a COVID-19 vaccine is also providing much-needed support to equities as traders fret over a spike in new infections around the world and the reimposition of containment measures in key economies.

- Wall of cash - Markets are also being propped up by a wall of government and central bank cash, as authorities attempt to cushion harsh economic fallout.

European Union leaders boosted investor sentiment this week when they finally agreed on a 750-billion-euro ($860-billion) rescue package for the battered region.

That ramped up the pressure on US lawmakers, with their earlier multi-trillion-dollar programme -- which gives cash to households -- about to wind down.

Republicans have been struggling to come up with a bill to counter a $3.5 trillion Democrat proposal, fanning concerns they will not come up with anything ahead of an August break.

However, reports said the Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell would soon unveil a $1 trillion plan after overcoming some differences with the White House.

"Even as the Republicans and Democrats remain far apart on how much to spend in this next round of stimulus, the markets are optimistic than an agreement will be reached sooner rather than that later," added Cincotta.

"The prospect of both monetary and fiscal support taps running at the same time is keeping the mood in the market upbeat." Indications a deal could be done helped Wall Street into positive territory Wednesday, with dealers also cheered by an announcement from German firm BioNTech and Pfizer that the government had agreed to pay almost $2 billion for 100 million doses of a potential vaccine if regulatory approval is granted.

- Escalating tensions - Meanwhile, Washington and Beijing added to the long list of issues they have butted heads over when the US ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston within 72 hours.

That came a day after two Chinese nationals were indicted for allegedly hacking hundreds of companies worldwide seeking to steal vaccine research.

China slammed the US move, and threatened retaliation, while Trump said "it's always possible" more consulates could be closed.

"The escalation in US-China tensions is a reminder of the headline risk faced by investors during the upcoming US election campaign," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.

- Key figures around 1030 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 6,241.86 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.6 percent at 13,181.16 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 5,066.97 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 3,392.43 Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.8 percent at 25,263.00 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,325.11 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 27,005.84 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1587 from $1.1570 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: FLAT at 107.15 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2718 from $1.2734 Euro/pound: UP at 91.12 pence from 90.86West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.9 percent at $42.27 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.9 percent at $44.70