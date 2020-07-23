UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Rise On Broad Asia Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 07:08 PM

European stocks rise on broad Asia gains

European equities rose Thursday after a largely positive session in Asia, as investors balanced hopes for a new US stimulus deal with coronavirus concerns and simmering China tensions

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):European equities rose Thursday after a largely positive session in Asia, as investors balanced hopes for a new US stimulus deal with coronavirus concerns and simmering China tensions.

Frankfurt, London and Paris stocks each ticked 0.6 percent higher in late morning deals.

Hong Kong meanwhile gained 0.8 percent, Sydney won 0.3 percent, and Singapore climbed 0.9 percent, but Shanghai fell 0.2 percent, while Tokyo was shut for a holiday.

Investors are awaiting the release later in the day of US unemployment claims, which will provide a snapshot of the world's top economy in light of the reimposed containment measures around the country.

"Hopes of more US stimulus and upbeat US earnings overnight are overshadowing rising Western tensions with China," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

Optimism over the development of a COVID-19 vaccine is also providing much-needed support to equities as traders fret over a spike in new infections around the world and the reimposition of containment measures in key economies.

- Wall of cash - Markets are also being propped up by a wall of government and central bank cash, as authorities attempt to cushion harsh economic fallout.

European Union leaders boosted investor sentiment this week when they finally agreed on a 750-billion-euro ($860-billion) rescue package for the battered region.

That ramped up the pressure on US lawmakers, with their earlier multi-trillion-dollar programme -- which gives cash to households -- about to wind down.

Republicans have been struggling to come up with a bill to counter a $3.5 trillion Democrat proposal, fanning concerns they will not come up with anything ahead of an August break.

However, reports said the Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell would soon unveil a $1 trillion plan after overcoming some differences with the White House.

"Even as the Republicans and Democrats remain far apart on how much to spend in this next round of stimulus, the markets are optimistic than an agreement will be reached sooner rather than that later," added Cincotta.

"The prospect of both monetary and fiscal support taps running at the same time is keeping the mood in the market upbeat." Indications a deal could be done helped Wall Street into positive territory Wednesday, with dealers also cheered by an announcement from German firm BioNTech and Pfizer that the government had agreed to pay almost $2 billion for 100 million doses of a potential vaccine if regulatory approval is granted.

- Escalating tensions - Meanwhile, Washington and Beijing added to the long list of issues they have butted heads over when the US ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston within 72 hours.

That came a day after two Chinese nationals were indicted for allegedly hacking hundreds of companies worldwide seeking to steal vaccine research.

China slammed the US move, and threatened retaliation, while Trump said "it's always possible" more consulates could be closed.

"The escalation in US-China tensions is a reminder of the headline risk faced by investors during the upcoming US election campaign," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.

- Key figures around 1030 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 6,241.86 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.6 percent at 13,181.16 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 5,066.97 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 3,392.43 Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.8 percent at 25,263.00 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,325.11 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 27,005.84 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1587 from $1.1570 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: FLAT at 107.15 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2718 from $1.2734 Euro/pound: UP at 91.12 pence from 90.86West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.9 percent at $42.27 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.9 percent at $44.70

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Senate World China Washington Threatened White House German Trump Bank Sydney London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Singapore Same Houston New York Euro August Democrats Stocks Market From Government Agreement Top Asia Billion Million Hacking Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three held for involvement in house robberies

23 minutes ago

Ulema for distributing additional funds for supere ..

23 minutes ago

FIH steps back in time to look at Tokyo 1964 Olymp ..

23 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Says Seizure of Palestinian Lands ..

23 minutes ago

Iran Faced Massive Foreign-Backed Cyberattacks in ..

23 minutes ago

UAE returns 73 citizens and companions safely to t ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.