UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Rise, Pushing Aside Second-wave Virus Fears

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:38 PM

European stocks rise, pushing aside second-wave virus fears

Europe's stock markets were mostly firmer Friday as investors focused more on easing lockdowns than fears of another coronavirus wave, while Frankfurt shrugged off data showing that Germany has entered recession

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets were mostly firmer Friday as investors focused more on easing lockdowns than fears of another coronavirus wave, while Frankfurt shrugged off data showing that Germany has entered recession.

Some investors went fishing for bargains a day after stocks tanked on news of spiking jobless claims in the United States.

"After two down days for the markets, the week is ending on a more positive note for equities worldwide as fears of a second wave in the current pandemic ease for now," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

On Wall Street however, the Dow Jones index came off to a weaker start after Thursday's late rally, with the US trend pushing European markets off their highs.

- 'Not the best week' - "It's not been the best week for stock markets," said Craig Erlam at OANDA.

In addition to bad European growth numbers and rising tension between the US and China "the threat of a second wave of coronavirus cases is upon us in some countries just as others are starting to emerge from the first", he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has tipped Germany into a recession, official data showed Friday, with Europe's top economy suffering its steepest quarterly contraction in more than a decade as lockdown measures began to bite.

The German economy shrank by 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020, Federal statistics agency Destatis said, calling the quarter-on-quarter decline "the worst since the global financial crisis" in 2009.

The agency also revised its gross domestic product (GDP) figure for the final quarter of 2019 from zero growth to a contraction of 0.1 percent. That means Germany has experienced two consecutive quarters of decline, meeting the technical definition of a recession.

- 'Eye reopening' - Still, European attention was firmly set on restarting economies, said analysts at Charles Schwab.

"European equities are trading mostly higher in afternoon action, with the markets continuing to eye reopening progress in Asia, with China posting stronger-than-expected industrial production in April, along with the continued commencement of reopenings in key regions of Europe and phased restarts in the US," they said.

Asian bourses earlier diverged on mixed Chinese data that showed retail sales contracted in April -- indicating crucial consumer activity remains weak -- offsetting figures showing the first growth in industrial production this year.

Oil prices rose to put the market on course for a third week of gains on demand optimism as people slowly emerge from lockdowns, while producers push ahead with massive output cuts.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 5,792.10 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.8 percent at 10,422.17 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 4,276.86 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 2,766.51 New York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 23,454.83 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 20,037.47 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.1 percent at 23,797.47 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 2,868.46 (close) Brent North Sea crude: UP 2.5 percent at $31.91 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 3.1 percent at $28.75 per barrel Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0842 from $1.0805 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 106.94 Yen from 107.25 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2179 from $1.2230Euro/pound: UP at 89.02 pence from 88.35 penceburs-jh/cdw

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe China German Germany London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress Craig New York United States Euro April Stocks 2019 2020 Market From Best Top Asia Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

11 minutes ago

MoHAP Undersecretary visits Obaidullah Hospital in ..

41 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for the Transfer of Successful ..

49 minutes ago

Precautionary measures essential as Covid-19 may l ..

52 minutes ago

Department of Community Development announces &#03 ..

56 minutes ago

Deputy Mayor Sukkur warns shopkeepers

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.