European stocks rise, pushing aside second-wave virus fears

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets were mostly firmer Friday as investors focused more on easing lockdowns than fears of another coronavirus wave, while Frankfurt shrugged off data showing that Germany has entered recession.

Some investors went fishing for bargains a day after stocks tanked on news of spiking jobless claims in the United States.

"After two down days for the markets, the week is ending on a more positive note for equities worldwide as fears of a second wave in the current pandemic ease for now," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

On Wall Street however, the Dow Jones index came off to a weaker start after Thursday's late rally, with the US trend pushing European markets off their highs.

- 'Not the best week' - "It's not been the best week for stock markets," said Craig Erlam at OANDA.

In addition to bad European growth numbers and rising tension between the US and China "the threat of a second wave of coronavirus cases is upon us in some countries just as others are starting to emerge from the first", he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has tipped Germany into a recession, official data showed Friday, with Europe's top economy suffering its steepest quarterly contraction in more than a decade as lockdown measures began to bite.

The German economy shrank by 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020, Federal statistics agency Destatis said, calling the quarter-on-quarter decline "the worst since the global financial crisis" in 2009.

The agency also revised its gross domestic product (GDP) figure for the final quarter of 2019 from zero growth to a contraction of 0.1 percent. That means Germany has experienced two consecutive quarters of decline, meeting the technical definition of a recession.

- 'Eye reopening' - Still, European attention was firmly set on restarting economies, said analysts at Charles Schwab.

"European equities are trading mostly higher in afternoon action, with the markets continuing to eye reopening progress in Asia, with China posting stronger-than-expected industrial production in April, along with the continued commencement of reopenings in key regions of Europe and phased restarts in the US," they said.

Asian bourses earlier diverged on mixed Chinese data that showed retail sales contracted in April -- indicating crucial consumer activity remains weak -- offsetting figures showing the first growth in industrial production this year.

Oil prices rose to put the market on course for a third week of gains on demand optimism as people slowly emerge from lockdowns, while producers push ahead with massive output cuts.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 5,792.10 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.8 percent at 10,422.17 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 4,276.86 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 2,766.51 New York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 23,454.83 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 20,037.47 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.1 percent at 23,797.47 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 2,868.46 (close) Brent North Sea crude: UP 2.5 percent at $31.91 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 3.1 percent at $28.75 per barrel Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0842 from $1.0805 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 106.94 Yen from 107.25 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2179 from $1.2230Euro/pound: UP at 89.02 pence from 88.35 penceburs-jh/cdw