European stocks sag at open

Urope's stock markets sagged in opening deals on Friday ahead of the weekend

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets sagged in opening deals on Friday ahead of the weekend.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies shed 0.3 percent to stand at 6,030.09 points, compared with Thursday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 5,031.98 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was marginally lower at 13,203.87.

rfj/rl