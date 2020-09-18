UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Sag At Open

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:04 PM

European stocks sag at open

Urope's stock markets sagged in opening deals on Friday ahead of the weekend

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets sagged in opening deals on Friday ahead of the weekend.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies shed 0.3 percent to stand at 6,030.09 points, compared with Thursday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 5,031.98 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was marginally lower at 13,203.87.

rfj/rl

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chilean President on Inde ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan's total seaborne trade on consistent upwa ..

1 minute ago

LSEG in exclusive talks to sell Milan exchange to ..

7 minutes ago

Seven dead, dozens infected after 'superspreader' ..

7 minutes ago

Intra-Afghan Dialogue: PM's efforts for 'Lasting P ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Registers 5,905 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.