European Stocks Sag At Open 22 July 2019

27 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:14 PM

European stocks sag at open 22 July 2019

Europe's main stock markets dipped at the start of trade on Monday after a downbeat session in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets dipped at the start of trade on Monday after a downbeat session in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index reversed 0.2 percent to 7,497.30 points compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also shed 0.2 percent to 12,236.70 points and the Paris CAC 40 nudged 0.1 percent lower to stand at 5,546.83.

