European Stocks Sag At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:01 PM

European stocks sag at open

Europe's stock markets lost ground in opening deals on Wednesday, after a subdued session in Asia and despite an overnight rally on Wall Street

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets lost ground in opening deals on Wednesday, after a subdued session in Asia and despite an overnight rally on Wall Street.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies fell 0.

4 percent to 5,765.94 points compared with Tuesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX also dipped 0.4 percent to 10,659.00 points and the Paris CAC 40 erased 0.2 percent to stand at 4,517.06.

Milan's FTSE Mib slid 0.5 percent to 17,479.56 and Madrid's IBEX 35 dropped 0.5 percent to 7,070.50 points.

