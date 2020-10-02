UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Sink After Trump Tests Positive For Covid-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:36 PM

Europe's major stock markets dived in opening trade on Friday following news that US President Donald Trump and his wife have both tested positive for Covid-19

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets dived in opening trade on Friday following news that US President Donald Trump and his wife have both tested positive for Covid-19.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 1.1 percent to 5,812.76 points, Frankfurt's DAX 30 lost 1.4 percent to 12,550.73 points and the Paris CAC 40 also shed 1.4 percent to stand at 4,758.69.

