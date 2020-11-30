UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Sink At Open

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 01:43 PM

European stocks sink at open

European stock markets slid in opening deals on Monday after earlier losses in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid in opening deals on Monday after earlier losses in Asia.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dropped 0.3 percent to 6,350.

17 points, compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index declined 0.5 percent to 13,273.40 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.6 percent to stand at 5,562.40.

Asian equities also fell Monday as vaccine hopes were overshadowed by a pick-up in Covid-19 infections around the world.

Related Topics

World London Paris Frankfurt Market Asia

