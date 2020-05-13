UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Sink At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:19 PM

European stocks sink at open

European stock markets sank at the start of trading on Wednesday, hit by fears of a second wave of the coronavirus and news of a fast shrinking UK economy

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :European stock markets sank at the start of trading on Wednesday, hit by fears of a second wave of the coronavirus and news of a fast shrinking UK economy.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.01 percent to 5,934.47 points, as official data showed the British economy contracted by 2.0 percent in the first quarter on the back of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.5 percent to 10,656.76 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.4 percent to 4,409.87.

Asian equities meanwhile fell again after US President Donald Trump's top coronavirus adviser warned that easing lockdown measures too early could spark another dangerous wave of infections and batter any economic recovery.

"The UK's GDP crashed, and this is the reason that the FTSE 100 index is trading lower today," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

He added: "Overall, the mood in the European equity markets is negative. Traders are picking the momentum from Wall Street where most of the major indices closed in negative territory.

"Most of the sell-off over in the US was mainly due to investors being spooked by the re-opening of the economy.

"US top infectious disease experts warned that opening the economy prematurely could spikeup the infection rate -- but (President) Donald Trump is determined to open the economy at prettymuch any cost."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Trump Paris Frankfurt Market National University From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PAC Sub-Committee asks NAB to probe alleged billio ..

7 minutes ago

People in IOK not safe even in their homes

4 minutes ago

Asian equities mixed, fears of second wave keep tr ..

4 minutes ago

Iran to Provide Harsh Response to Any Military Esc ..

4 minutes ago

GSP to establish, strengthen research labs in KP

3 minutes ago

Europe's re-opening quickens, as Fauci warns of da ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.