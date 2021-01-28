European stocks sink at open in global selloff

European stock markets sank at the open on Thursday, extending the previous day's heavy losses as a global sell-off gathered speed

In early trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.9 percent at 6,508.14 points, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed about 1.

0 percent to 13,489.33 and the Paris CAC 40 declined 0.8 percent to 5,416.33.

Asia suffered further losses Thursday, tracking the rout in New York and Europe as investors weathered a perfect storm of worries about the slow vaccine rollout, surging infections, a stuttering economic recovery and high valuations.