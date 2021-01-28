UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Sink At Open In Global Selloff

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:10 PM

European stocks sink at open in global selloff

European stock markets sank at the open on Thursday, extending the previous day's heavy losses as a global sell-off gathered speed

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :European stock markets sank at the open on Thursday, extending the previous day's heavy losses as a global sell-off gathered speed.

In early trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.9 percent at 6,508.14 points, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed about 1.

0 percent to 13,489.33 and the Paris CAC 40 declined 0.8 percent to 5,416.33.

Asia suffered further losses Thursday, tracking the rout in New York and Europe as investors weathered a perfect storm of worries about the slow vaccine rollout, surging infections, a stuttering economic recovery and high valuations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm Europe London Paris Frankfurt New York Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan converting to drone-based technology to m ..

4 seconds ago

Prime accused involved in killing of eight people ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

1 minute ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of mother o ..

26 minutes ago

FAO and Sindh Agriculture University join hands to ..

28 minutes ago

Daniel Pearl’s murder case: SC orders to release ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.