UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Sink At Open In Global Selloff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:39 PM

European stocks sink at open in global selloff

Europe's major stock markets dived by more than 1.5 percent at the open on Tuesday, joining a global selloff on heightened inflation fears

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets dived by more than 1.5 percent at the open on Tuesday, joining a global selloff on heightened inflation fears.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies sank 1.8 percent to 6,999.21 points compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.

5 percent to 6,287.47 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 lost 1.6 percent to 15,150.34 points.

Asian equities also tumbled, following steep losses on Wall Street, as investors grew increasingly worried about a surge in inflation that could force central banks to wind back their ultra-loose monetary policies earlier than forecast.

"Inflation is what keeps investors up at night," said Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Top

Recent Stories

Hunger-striking Thai democracy protest leader gran ..

20 minutes ago

Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: st ..

20 minutes ago

LWMC lifts 6346 tons solid waste from 49 zones

20 minutes ago

Concern for Real Madrid and France as Mendy suffer ..

20 minutes ago

German Interior Minister Alarmed by Migrant Influx ..

20 minutes ago

DC Attock, AC Fatehjang made OSDs

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.