European stocks sink at open in global selloff

Europe's major stock markets dived by more than 1.5 percent at the open on Tuesday, joining a global selloff on heightened inflation fears

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies sank 1.8 percent to 6,999.21 points compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.

5 percent to 6,287.47 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 lost 1.6 percent to 15,150.34 points.

Asian equities also tumbled, following steep losses on Wall Street, as investors grew increasingly worried about a surge in inflation that could force central banks to wind back their ultra-loose monetary policies earlier than forecast.

"Inflation is what keeps investors up at night," said Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.