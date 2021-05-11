European Stocks Sink At Open In Global Selloff
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:39 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets dived by more than 1.5 percent at the open on Tuesday, joining a global selloff on heightened inflation fears.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies sank 1.8 percent to 6,999.21 points compared with Monday's closing level.
In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.
5 percent to 6,287.47 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 lost 1.6 percent to 15,150.34 points.
Asian equities also tumbled, following steep losses on Wall Street, as investors grew increasingly worried about a surge in inflation that could force central banks to wind back their ultra-loose monetary policies earlier than forecast.
"Inflation is what keeps investors up at night," said Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.