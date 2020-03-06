UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Sink Further At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:08 PM

European stocks sink further at open

European stock markets sank further at the open on Friday in a fierce global sell-off as traders fretted that the coronavirus crisis is set to continue for some time

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):European stock markets sank further at the open on Friday in a fierce global sell-off as traders fretted that the coronavirus crisis is set to continue for some time.

In initial deals, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies lost 1.5 percent at 6,604.

04 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 1.8 percent to 11,734.85 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.8 percent to 5,264.30, compared with the closing levels on Thursday.

In Asia, Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks also tanked as the coronavirus crisis overshadows government and central bank moves to limit the economic impact.

