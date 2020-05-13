European stocks sink more than 1.0 percent at open

European stock markets sank at the start of trading on Wednesday hit by fears of a second wave of the coronavirus and news of the shrinking UK economy

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.01 percent to 5,934.

47 points, as official data showed the British economy contracted by 2.0 percent in the first quarter on the back of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.5 percent to 10,656.76 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.4 percent to 4,409.87.