European Stocks Slide At Open 14th Jan, 2022

European stock markets slid at the open Friday following some heavy losses in Asia and on Wall Street on concerns over fallout from decades-high inflation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 )

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.4 percent to 7,534.

83 points, with losses capped by better-than-expected official data showing the UK economy recovered to above its pre-pandemic level in November.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index slumped 0.7 percent to 15,913.40 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.9 percent to 7,133.34.

