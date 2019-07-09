European stocks slide at open

(@imziishan)

Europe's main stock markets slid at the start of trading on Tuesday after losses mostly in Asia and on Wall Street overnight

London, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets slid at the start of trading on Tuesday after losses mostly in Asia and on Wall Street overnight.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.2 percent to 7,537.24 points, compared with the close on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.9 percent to 12,429.77 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 5,572.75.