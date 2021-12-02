UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Slide At Open On US Omicron Case 2nd Dec, 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:56 PM

European stocks slide at open on US Omicron case 2nd Dec, 2021

European stock markets sank in opening deals Thursday following the first Omicron coronavirus case in the United States

London, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :European stock markets sank in opening deals Thursday following the first Omicron coronavirus case in the United States.

Sentiment was also hampered by expectations the US Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rates next year to combat high inflation.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.8 percent to 7,112.37 points, compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX shed 1.2 percent to 15,281.50 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 1.2 percent to 6,801.52.

Asian markets wavered amid ongoing Covid turmoil, after Wall Street suffered a late plunge as Omicron arrived stateside.

"Further developments on the Omicron variant and the interest rate outlook are putting a dampener on sentiment, as investors grapple with the economic impact of both," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

News that a patient had come down with the new variant sent shivers through US investors who fear authorities will be forced to reintroduce strict containment measures or even lockdowns, derailing the recovery in the world's top economy.

That comes on top of a widespread belief the Fed will end its vast bond-buying financial support programme quicker than expected and begin hiking interest rates next year to prevent inflation -- now at a three-decade high -- from running out of control.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World London Paris Frankfurt United States Market From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ANF seizes 71 capsules of cocaine from Nigerian na ..

ANF seizes 71 capsules of cocaine from Nigerian national

5 minutes ago
 U.S. private sector adds 534,000 jobs in Nov.

U.S. private sector adds 534,000 jobs in Nov.

6 minutes ago
 U.S. manufacturing sector expands faster in Novemb ..

U.S. manufacturing sector expands faster in November with signs of supply bottle ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,389 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,389 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

6 minutes ago
 Russian Bastion Coastal Missile System Combat Unit ..

Russian Bastion Coastal Missile System Combat Units Enter Service on Kuril Islan ..

8 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Plans to Discuss Current Developments W ..

Lukashenko Plans to Discuss Current Developments With Putin in Late December

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.