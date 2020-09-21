UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Slide In Early Deals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:34 PM

Europe's stock markets fell sharply in early deals on Monday, taking their cue from losses elsewhere, with investors growing concerned about an uptick in infections in Europe and the US

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies shed 2.1 percent to 5,882.30 points, compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 lost 1.5 percent to 4,903.30 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dropped 1.8 percent to 12,882.63.

"The fact that the WHO (World Health Organization) has warned about serious coronavirus infection rates developing in Europe, and central banks have decided to leave their monetary policy unchanged ... has given no further reason to investors why they should increase any of their equity bets," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"In short, traders have decided to sit on the sidelines, and the lack of support for risker assets could make the selloff for the equity markets a little more intense this week."

