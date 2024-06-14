Open Menu

European Stocks Slide On French Vote Jitters

European stock markets slid and the euro retreated Friday on lingering concerns over France's looming snap election, called after President Emmanuel Macron's party lost to the far right in last weekend's EU vote

Macron on Sunday stunned France by calling snap legislative elections for June 30, with a second round on July 7, after Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally scored more than double the number of votes of his centrist alliance.

Macron on Sunday stunned France by calling snap legislative elections for June 30, with a second round on July 7, after Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally scored more than double the number of votes of his centrist alliance.

Paris' benchmark CAC 40 stocks index tanked by more than two percent around the half-way stage on Friday.

Milan sank 2.8 percent while Frankfurt shed 1.2 percent. Outside the eurozone, London lost 0.5 percent. The euro fell to $1.0684 from $1.0746 the previous day.

XTB trading platform analyst Kathleen Brooks said "more volatility" could be in the offing in the lead-up to the first round of the French elections.

"The risk of a win for Marine Le Pen and a shift in parliamentary power in France to the hard right is fuelling the selloff in French stocks, and the selloff in French banks in particular," she said.

The central bank also kept interest rates unchanged after a two-day meeting.

- Key figures around 1015 GMT -

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 2.3 percent at 7,527.57 points

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.2 percent at 18,039.65

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.7 percent at 4,853.89

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 8,120.67

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 38,814.56 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.9 percent at 17,941.78 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,032.63 (close)

New York - Dow Jones: DOWN 0.2 percent at 38,647.10 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0684 from $1.0746 on Thursday

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.12 pence from 84.15 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 157.11 yen from 157.03 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2701 from $1.2766

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $78.36 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $82.53 per barrel

