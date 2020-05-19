UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Slide On Profit-taking, Despite Asia Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:39 PM

European stocks slide on profit-taking, despite Asia rally

Europe's major stock markets retreated Tuesday from the previous session's rally, as traders banked profits, digested grim data and mulled coronavirus vaccine hopes

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets retreated Tuesday from the previous session's rally, as traders banked profits, digested grim data and mulled coronavirus vaccine hopes.

London stocks lost 0.6 percent on official data showing a record surge in UK jobless claims during April, with workers laid off by businesses ravaged by fallout from the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt fell 0.5 percent and Paris shed 0.9 percent on news that European auto sales had collapsed by a record 76.3 percent year-on-year in April.

Asian bourses however rallied Tuesday, tracking an overnight surge on Wall Street, as investors welcomed a further easing of lockdown measures around the world.

European markets nonetheless eased "amid profit-taking and as market participants awaited fresh direction from Wall Street", said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

"Monday saw global stock indices soar higher in a broad-based rally as investors looked through the current economic troubles and concentrated on a number of market-friendly developments." Shares across Europe had gotten a shot in the arm from news of a 500 billion euro ($542 billion) French-German fund to help the European Union economy combat COVID-19 fallout.

New York stocks then soared after US biotech firm Moderna reported "positive interim" results in early testing of a vaccine candidate, with some analysts suggesting that if all goes well it could be in use by the end of the year.

"It's early days but markets are prepared to see the glass half full at this stage," said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

"A vaccine -- not treatment -- is key of course to resuming life as normal. It's the holy grail right now and markets are prepared to take a leap of faith." Yet other analysts expressed more caution over the development.

"Moderna's vaccine may well be yielding positive results... but it still remains well short of a viable large-scale solution, and as such any setbacks on the vaccine front could see recent stock market gains start to unravel," noted CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

While the number of COVID-19 infected people is fast approaching five million and more than 300,000 have died, the rates are slowing enough to allow governments to begin opening up their economies after months of economically devastating shutdowns.

Investors are eyeing a gradual return to some semblance of normal in key markets, with major tourist attractions in Italy and Greece reopening, top-tier football back in Germany and the "Big Three" Detroit automakers resuming manufacturing.

Investors shrugged off US President Donald Trump's surprise announcement that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that his own government experts say is not suitable for fighting the novel coronavirus.

"Investors seem to take any Trump headline of a personal nature in their stride," said Scope Markets analyst James Hughes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Football World Europe Big Three European Union Trump Died Germany Paris Frankfurt York Hughes Detroit Italy Greece Euro April May Stocks Market National University All From Government Allied Rental Modarba Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

33 seconds ago

EasyJet reveals cyber attack on nine million clien ..

34 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

37 seconds ago

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Singapor ..

40 minutes ago

RPO Bahawalpur for solving peoples problems on pri ..

39 seconds ago

Monal restaurant sealed off for illegal constructi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.