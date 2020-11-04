European stocks slide on US vote uncertainty

London, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Wednesday on US election uncertainty as President Donald Trump said he will go to the Supreme court to dispute the vote count.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.6 percent to 5,750.

88 points, while the pound slumped more than one percent against the dollar.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 1.6 percent to 11,900.66 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.9 percent to 4,761.83.

The euro was down around half a percent versus the Dollar, while oil prices steadied.

bcp/bmm