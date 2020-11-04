UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Slide On US Vote Uncertainty

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

European stocks slide on US vote uncertainty

London, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Wednesday on US election uncertainty as President Donald Trump said he will go to the Supreme court to dispute the vote count.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.6 percent to 5,750.

88 points, while the pound slumped more than one percent against the dollar.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 1.6 percent to 11,900.66 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.9 percent to 4,761.83.

The euro was down around half a percent versus the Dollar, while oil prices steadied.

bcp/bmm

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Dollar Vote Oil Trump Paris Frankfurt Euro Market Court

Recent Stories

Farmers will gather again to protest for their rig ..

20 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria S ..

44 seconds ago

TV anchor Arnab Goswami says he has been beaten by ..

32 minutes ago

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

1 hour ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

1 hour ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.