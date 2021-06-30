European stocks slip at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets dipped at the open on Wednesday, with sentiment dented somewhat by a worse-than-expected decline in first-quarter UK economic output.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.1 percent to 7,077.

72 points, as official data showed that the British economy shrank 1.6 percent in the first three months of the year.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index reversed 0.2 percent to 15,661.78 points and the Paris CAC 40 also dropped 0.2 percent to 6,556.57.

European markets had risen Tuesday as optimism over the post-Covid economic recovery eclipsed concerns about rising virus cases.

