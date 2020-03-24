UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Soar At Open

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

European stocks rallied Tuesday after the US Federal Reserve unveiled an unprecedented bond-buying programme to support the US economy and ease the economic impact of COVID-19

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 3.8 percent to 5,183.12 points, as Britain became the latest nation to impose a lockdown to combat the virus.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX leapt 5.4 percent to 9,208.98, the Paris CAC 40 soared 4.2 percent to 4,079.31 and the Madrid IBEX 35 won 3.8 percent to 6,467.00.

The Milan FTSE MIB gained 5.0 percent to 16,332.25 as investors were reassured by the easing number of deaths in Italy.

"European stocks are bounding higher on Tuesday, as the mood in the market improves," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

"The number of deaths in Italy from coronavirus dipped for a second straight day, fuelling hopes that the devastating outbreak may have peaked there." She added: "The data is providing a glimmer of hope that the unprecedented national lock down, imposed two weeks ago is at last having an effect.

"The news comes as Boris Johnson finally put the UK into lock down last night and as the number of deaths in Spain jumps."The global number of coronavirus deaths has topped 16,200, with more than 360,000 declared infections in 174 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally.

