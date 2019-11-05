UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Stable At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:17 PM

European stocks stable at open

Europe's major stock markets held steady in opening deals on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after Monday's bumper gains

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Europe's major stock markets held steady in opening deals on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after Monday's bumper gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 0.1 percent to 7,377.23 points, compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 was almost unchanged at 5,825.46 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 was only marginally lower at 13,134.56.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan to make payments of CPEC and other projec ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai FDI, Standard Chartered Bank collaborate to ..

17 minutes ago

KP govt finalizes development plan for uplift, bea ..

18 seconds ago

OPEC Downgrades Forecast for 2040 Global Oil Deman ..

21 seconds ago

University clerk arrested over corruption charges

23 seconds ago

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhu ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.