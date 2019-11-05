European stocks stable at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Europe's major stock markets held steady in opening deals on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after Monday's bumper gains

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Europe's major stock markets held steady in opening deals on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after Monday's bumper gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 0.1 percent to 7,377.23 points, compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 was almost unchanged at 5,825.46 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 was only marginally lower at 13,134.56.