European Stocks Steadier As European Central Bank Bazooka Targets Virus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:31 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):European stock markets were steadier Thursday after the European Central Bank stepped up its stimulus action to combat the huge economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The dollar, seen as a safe haven investment, was in demand as people scramble for cash to pay debts or stash away.

Elsewhere, the pound was stuck around its lowest levels since the mid-1980s, while Asian stock markets closed lower.

Oil prices rebounded, but the gains did little to overturn massive losses Wednesday, which saw WTI lose around a quarter of its value.

Oil markets have been hammered by collapsing demand as the virus prompts sweeping travel restrictions and business closures combined with a a price war between key producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Approaching the half-way mark, the Frankfurt, London and Paris stock markets dropped but Madrid and Milan rose as investors eyed the European Central Bank's $820-billion plan to stem the economic damage from the COVID-19 crisis.

Investors have seen "the European Central Bank calm markets, at least for now, with their stimulus package", Scope Markets analyst James Hughes told AFP.

The so-called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme comes six days after the ECB had already unveiled a big-bank stimulus package that failed to calm nervous markets, piling pressure on the bank to open the cash floodgates.

The vast scheme to buy government and corporate bonds will be concluded only once the central bank judges that the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis phase is over, but in any case not before the end of 2020, the ECB said.

