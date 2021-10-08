UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Steadier Before US Jobs Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:12 PM

European stocks steadier before US jobs data

European stock markets were steadier at the open Friday following strong gains the previous session, as traders awaited key US jobs data

London, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :European stock markets were steadier at the open Friday following strong gains the previous session, as traders awaited key US jobs data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 percent to 7,098.49 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX traded flat at 15,245.81 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 6,609.88.

Europe's main indices had risen between one and two percent on Thursday as the United States temporarily resolved a political logjam that had raised the risk of a catastrophic US government default.

Attention has turned to the US jobs figures due out later Friday.

"This economic reading commands the most attention among investors and traders as the... data not only sets the trading tone for today but it also influences it for the rest of the month," noted Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.

"As always, the Fed will watch this data very closely, and it is highly likely to influence their monetary policy."The Federal Reserve is shortly expected to announce when it plans to begin withdrawing its huge financial support measures put in place at the start of the pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Reading United States Market Government Jobs

Recent Stories

CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat

CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat

16 minutes ago
 Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad ..

Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad Azhar

16 minutes ago
 Theatre Wallay to stage a unique play 'Chirya Ghar ..

Theatre Wallay to stage a unique play 'Chirya Ghar' tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 For David Hockney, lockdown was natural blessing

For David Hockney, lockdown was natural blessing

16 minutes ago
 Latvia Introduces Vaccine Mandate for Public Secto ..

Latvia Introduces Vaccine Mandate for Public Sector Employees

19 minutes ago
 Monochrome displays on a smart band are a thing of ..

Monochrome displays on a smart band are a thing of the past. Here's how the HUAW ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.