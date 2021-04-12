UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Steady Ahead Of Earnings Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:35 PM

European stocks steady ahead of earnings season

Europe's major stock markets steadied Monday as investors awaited the next earnings season and digested remarks from the head of the Federal Reserve

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets steadied Monday as investors awaited the next earnings season and digested remarks from the head of the Federal Reserve.

London nudged lower in afternoon trading, while Frankfurt and Paris were barely in the black.

As trading began in New York, the Dow Jones index showed a slight loss.

Asian equities declined earlier in the day after Fed boss Jerome Powell reiterated his view that the economy was improving -- but warned the deadly coronavirus still posed a risk.

Bitcoin climbed before Wednesday's stock market flotation of Coinbase, the largest US cryptocurrency exchange.

"European markets are kicking off a new week in somewhat subdued fashion, with the recent focus on vaccination efforts and relative levels of lockdown giving way to a week where earnings seen to take precedence," said analyst Joshua Mahony at trading firm IG.

"With US first-quarter earnings season underway this week, we finally see a measure of just how far companies have come since the onset of the crisis.

"The US banks take centre stage for this first week," he said, noting investors would closely follow news of any exposure to troubled hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs will post their first-quarter numbers on Wednesday, followed by Morgan Stanley on Friday.

Investors remain hopeful of more gains as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out around the world and US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus filters through to the economy -- with another big spending package in the works.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Stanley Paris Frankfurt Powell New York Cryptocurrency Market Post From Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CDWP clears two projects of Rs 93.28 bn

3 minutes ago

35 criminals nabbed in Multan

3 minutes ago

Teachers role vital for making youth to meat futur ..

3 minutes ago

Hammad for curtailing profiteering, hoarding throu ..

3 minutes ago

CTP devise plan to maintain traffic flow during Ra ..

3 minutes ago

Polio campaign to be made successful by public coo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.