European stocks steady at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :European stock markets were steady at the start of trading on Wednesday following gains in Tokyo.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was flat at 5,890.42 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.2 percent to 12,759.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent to 4,934.66.