European Stocks Steady At Open

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:00 PM

European stock markets were steady at the start of trading on Wednesday following gains in Tokyo

European stock markets were steady at the start of trading on Wednesday following gains in Tokyo.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was flat at 5,890.42 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.2 percent to 12,759.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent to 4,934.66.

