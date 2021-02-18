UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Steady At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:03 PM

European stocks steady at open

European stock markets were steady at the start of trading on Thursday as traders pored over pandemic-affected earnings updates from various sectors

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :European stock markets were steady at the start of trading on Thursday as traders pored over pandemic-affected earnings updates from various sectors.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened flat at 6,709.72 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.2 percent to 13,938.14 points and the Paris CAC 40 edged up 0.1 percent to 5,770.25.

