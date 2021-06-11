European stocks steady at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :European stock markets steadied at the open on Friday, as traders weigh strong growth hopes and high inflation concerns.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.2 percent to 7,099.77 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 percent to 15,560.55 points and the Paris CAC 40 grew 0.1 percent to 6,552.25.