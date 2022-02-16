European stocks steady at open

European stock markets steadied at the open Wednesday after a volatile start to the trading week, as investors track developments surrounding the Ukraine crisis

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :European stock markets steadied at the open Wednesday after a volatile start to the trading week, as investors track developments surrounding the Ukraine crisis.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,599.26 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.1 percent to 15,431.88 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 6,997.24.