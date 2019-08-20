European stocks steady at open 20 August 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets steadied at the open on Tuesday after recent volatility, with London slightly higher and eurozone indices edging lower.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,193.74 points compared with the close on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 fell 0.2 percent to 11,679.82 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 0.2 percent to 5,363.64.