UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Steady At Open 20 August 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:44 PM

European stocks steady at open 20 August 2019

European stock markets steadied at the open on Tuesday after recent volatility, with London slightly higher and eurozone indices edging lower

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets steadied at the open on Tuesday after recent volatility, with London slightly higher and eurozone indices edging lower.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,193.74 points compared with the close on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 fell 0.2 percent to 11,679.82 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 0.2 percent to 5,363.64.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Asian markets mostly rise on optimism for trade, s ..

14 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says US Has Long B ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Sailors Abducted Off Cameroon's Coast Are ..

15 minutes ago

Pre-Season cricket Training camp started at NCA

17 seconds ago

Indonesia Reduces Internet Speed in West Papua to ..

16 minutes ago

Contact Established With Pirates Who Kidnapped 3 R ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.