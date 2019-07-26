European stocks steady at open 26 July 2019

Europe's main stock markets steadied at the start of trade on Friday, with London's FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent at 7,503.82 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets steadied at the start of trade on Friday, with London's FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent at 7,503.82 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also added 0.2 percent to 12,384.04 points, while the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 5,578.17 compared with the closing level on Thursday.