European Stocks Steady At Open 30 August 2019

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:48 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets opened flat on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.1 percent to 7,191.31 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 climbed 0.1 percent to 11,850.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 5,448.77, compared with Thursday's closing levels.

