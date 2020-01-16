UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Steady At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:33 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets mostly steadied in initial trading, largely mirroring the performance Thursday of major Asian index after the US and China finally sealed a deal on trade.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened flat at 7,642.05 points, compared with Wednesday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.3 percent to 13,465.25 points and the Paris CAC 40 firmed 0.1 percent to 6,035.44.

