UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Steady At Open

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:19 PM

European stocks steady at open

European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday following an extremely strong quarter for global equities

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday following an extremely strong quarter for global equities.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened flat at 6,171.20 points, having surged by almost 9.0 percent in the second quarter, or the April-June period that ended Tuesday.

In the eurozone Wednesday, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.6 percent to 12,310.93 points at the start and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.1 percent to 4,930.15.

World stock markets shot higher in the second quarter as investors bet on a quick economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic caused indices to plunge in the first quarter.

Despite the strong second quarter, London's FTSE 100 remains down around 20 percent on the start of the year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mainland China shares end higher

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 01 ..

2 minutes ago

OIC: $3,998 Million in Development Aid to Lebanon

22 minutes ago

Average Turnout Across Russia for Six Days of Vote ..

2 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz congratulates Pakistan's first female ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Seeks Coordination With China on Risk Assessme ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.