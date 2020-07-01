European stocks steady at open

European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday following an extremely strong quarter for global equities

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday following an extremely strong quarter for global equities.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened flat at 6,171.20 points, having surged by almost 9.0 percent in the second quarter, or the April-June period that ended Tuesday.

In the eurozone Wednesday, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.6 percent to 12,310.93 points at the start and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.1 percent to 4,930.15.

World stock markets shot higher in the second quarter as investors bet on a quick economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic caused indices to plunge in the first quarter.

Despite the strong second quarter, London's FTSE 100 remains down around 20 percent on the start of the year.